A 54-year-old man who works as an adoption manager with the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services has been arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography, police said Tuesday. Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on June 19, 2018.
L.A. County Children and Family Services Employee Accused of Possessing Child Porn
