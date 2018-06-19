LAFD Battling Brush Fire Burning Below Griffith Observatory

Fire crews are at the scene of a brush fire that broke out in Griffith Park on Tuesday.

The flames were first reported at about 7:45 p.m. and covered three to four acres by 9 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It was burning on the hillside just below the observatory, and a crowd of spectators gathered outside on the deck to watch its progress, aerial video showed. It then appeared as if authorities were working to clear the bystanders from the area.

Several engines were positioned in the tourist hot spot’s parking lot to push back the blaze should it ascend that far.

A small patch of tall flames was being attacked aerially with water drops as well as by firefighters on the ground. Additional resources were also responding, authorities said.

No structures were threatened, LAFD said.

The flames were moving at a low speed in heavy brush and, with no wind, it was being driven by terrain, officials said.

Large columns of smoke were billowing northeast over the Santa Monica Mountains toward Glendale.

Check back for updates on this developing story.