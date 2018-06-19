Mexican Government Condemns U.S. Immigration Policy That Separates Families as ‘Violation of Human Rights’

The Mexican government on Tuesday condemned as “cruel and inhuman” the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families detained on U.S. soil.

Only 1% of all cases of children separated from their families — 21 cases — involve Mexican nationals, said Luis Videgaray, Mexico’s foreign secretary, in the country’s first formal comments on the controversial policy.

The vast majority of cases, Videgaray said, involve children from three Central American nations — Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

Central Americans seeking to enter the United States typically travel through Mexico to arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border. Among the cases involving Mexican nationals, Videgaray said, is that of a 10-year-old Mexican girl with Down syndrome who was separated from her mother and sent to a detention center in Texas.

