Newhall Brush Fire Prompts Closure of Sierra Highway

Crews were making good progress against a brush fire in the Newhall area that prompted a road closure on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Sierra Highway between the Calgrove area and Newhall Avenue was temporarily closed due to the firefight, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

A call came in at 12:11 p.m. regarding the fire near North Sierra Highway and the 14 Freeway, the Los Angeles County Fire Department stated.

The fire had burned about 3 1/2 acres and was 10 percent contained, the Fire Department announced on Twitter. The blaze’s forward progress had been stopped, according to another tweet posted at 1:03 p.m.

There were no reports of injuries or structures threatened, officials said.

No other details were immediately available.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.

❗️TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Sierra Highway is temporarily closed between the Calgrove area and Newhall Ave. due to a brush fire. Please use alternative routes. @santaclarita — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) June 19, 2018

#SierraIC Brush Fire Forward Progress Stopped. — LACounty Fire PIO (@LACoFDPIO) June 19, 2018