‘Panga-Style’ Boat Motors Ashore on O.C. Beach, Prompting Lockdown of School; 4 People Located: Police

The discovery of a panga-style boat that may have been used to smuggle immigrants onto an Orange County beach triggered the temporary lockdown of an elementary school as authorities searched the area for the vessel’s occupants Tuesday morning.

The boat came ashore on Moro Beach, in Crystal Cove State Park, about 6:25 a.m. with people on board, said California State Parks spokesman Jorge Moreno.

El Morro Elementary School in Laguna Beach was placed on lockdown for roughly two hours, starting at 7:30 a.m., as Laguna Beach and Newport Beach police, along with U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, combed the area around Crystal Cove. At least four people were located by 7:40 a.m., according to authorities.

An Orange County Sheriff’s Department helicopter crew and a Laguna Beach police drone equipped with infrared technology helped with the search.

Panga boat which landed on Crystal Cove State Beach. @CAStateParks is the lead agency with @LagunaBeachPD assisting along with @OCSD helicopter. pic.twitter.com/IguqnVpDDU — Laguna Beach Police (@LagunaBeachPD) June 19, 2018