Win Rubio’s Tacos for a Year

Co-founder of Rubio’s Coastal Grill Ralph Rubio joined us live with details on how you can win Rubio’s tacos for a whole year.  He also talked about the return of the Chimichurri tacos and their TGIF promotion - Every Friday, all Summer long, guests can enjoy the Original Fish Taco Two Taco Plate for just $6 and all beer for $2.  Follow Rubio’s Coastal Grill on Instagram (@rubioscoastalgrill) for a chance to win free Rubio’s tacos for a year!  You can increase your chances of winning by taking a selfie at Rubio’s and tagging it with #TacoSweeps.  The Rubio’s Coastal Grill "#TacoSweeps” ends on July 4.  Rubio’s Coastal Grill has locations all over Southern California.