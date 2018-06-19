Woman Walking Against Red Light in Long Beach Struck, Killed by Vehicle: Police

A woman believed to be in her 70s died after being struck by a vehicle in a Long Beach intersection on Monday night, authorities said.

Long Beach Police Department officers responded at 8:50 p.m. to the intersection of Wardlow Road and Magnolia Avenue, and found a woman with major trauma lying in the roadway nearby, according to a news release.

Fire department personnel responded and transported the pedestrian to a local hospital. She was initially listed in critical condition but died a few hours later, the statement read.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 19-year-old man from Compton was driving a 2001 Toyota Camry westbound on Wardlow Road, east of Magnolia Avenue, when witnesses said he entered the intersection on a green light, officials stated. The car collided with the woman who was walking in the west crosswalk against a red light, according to the news release.

The driver initially left the scene, but he later returned and fully cooperated with the investigation, police said.

The woman was not carrying any form of identification, authorities said. As of Tuesday evening, she had yet to be identified.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident was asked to contact Detective Sirilo Garcia of the Long Beach Police Department’s collision investigation detail at 562-570-7355.