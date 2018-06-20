× 2 People Dead After Motorcycle and Vehicle Collide in Shadow Hills: L.A. Fire Department

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene of a crash between a motorcycle and vehicle Wednesday afternoon, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said in an alert.

The collision happened at about 1:06 p.m. in the 10300 block of Wentworth Street, authorities said. One of those killed was a person on the motorcycle while the other victim was in the other vehicle.

Sky5 aerial footage of the scene showed a motorcycle with a white blanket covered over it, as it was slumped up against a silver sedan that had swerved into the right side of the road.

No further information has been released by fire officials.