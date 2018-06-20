23-Year-Old Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison for Slitting Throat of Tow Truck Driver in Palmdale

A 23-year-old man convicted of attempted murder for slitting the throat of a truck driver in Palmdale back in 2016 was sentenced to eight years in state prison Wednesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Favian Eduardo Zayas of Lancaster was also found guilty of aggravated mayhem, the DA’s office said.

The incident happened on Nov. 14, 2016, following an argument between Zayas and his father about him leaving home for rehabilitation, prosecutors said.

Later in the day, prosecutors said, the pair drove to a disabled moving van in an area near Street West and Avenue N. They went to help the father’s boss with a flat tire.

Once they got there, the father’s boss left while the two waited for a tow truck driver to come and fix the tire, according to prosecutors.

But while the truck driver was working on the tire, Zayas came up to him from behind and “slit his throat from ear to ear with a box cutter,” the DA’s office said in a news release, citing evidence presented during the trial.

The victim was rushed to a hospital after a Los Angeles County sheriff’s sergeant who was nearby at the time provided him aid, prosecutors said.

No further information was released by the DA’s office.