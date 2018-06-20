Brown, Smelly Water in Compton Sparks Concerns – and Allegations of a Political Ruse
Residents of Compton have complained about brown, smelly water coming out of their taps for more than a year.
And when officials began talking about dissolving the troubled local water district, the area’s congresswoman scheduled a town hall meeting so community members could weigh in.
Before the day arrived, however, an ad appeared on Craigslist offering “political advocacy” work to African Americans and Latinos — promising to pay $40, with the possibility of an additional bonus.
A sea of critics showed up at the forum Monday, denouncing the Sativa Los Angeles County Water District. Among them was a smaller contingent of defenders holding up signs with slogans such as “Bad water myth created.”
