Chubbs — the 29-Pound Cat — Goes Up for Adoption in Pasadena

Chubbs, the 29-pound cat who has gained social media followers worldwide from his perch at the Pasadena Humane Society, is going home. But exactly whose home he’s going to has yet to be decided.

Someone found the stray 10-year-old Himalayan mix walking down a “busy Altadena street” without an ID tag or microchip, and brought him to the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA, the shelter wrote in a post on its website on Thursday.

After postponing his adoption to try and find the cat’s actual owner, the shelter announced this week that on Wednesday at noon, the first qualified aspiring cat parent will be able to take Chubbs home.

It’s been a long road to get to adoption day, though.

