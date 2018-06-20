LAPD Seeks Suspects in Brazen Sherman Oaks Home Burglary Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are hoping to identify three men caught on home surveillance cameras as they break into homes in Sherman Oaks.

The same suspects have hit at least 10 homes, and each time they wait for residents to leave before breaking in, according to Los Angeles police.

Even if an alarm goes off or they are confronted by a resident, they manage to make off with valuable loot and escape in a waiting getaway car, investigators said.

The first incident was reported May 18 in the 5200 block of Bellaire Avenue and has continued through the first half of June. Most recently, the suspects struck four homes on June 10: two on Valley Vista Boulevard, one on Willis Avenue and another on Noble Avenue, police said.

One homeowner who was burglarized earlier this month said he had just left home with his family when he got a notification from his Ring doorbell app.

“My wife said, ‘I think there’s someone in front of our house,’" said the man, who wished to remain unidentified. "And we look and there were at the time two — it turned out to be three guys — casing around the house.”

They watched from an iPhone in their car as three men walked around their driveway, trying to get into the backyard. The men eventually jumped a fence and broke a window to get inside, the resident said.

The homeowner — who can be heard in surveillance video cursing the intruders through the doorbell's intercom feature — rushed back to try to stop them.

“I got here about five minutes before police and I just started screaming at the top of my lungs every profanity that you could imagine,” he said.

Though he interrupted their thieving, the burglars were still able to make off with an iPad, the resident said.

The man said the same suspects had been at his neighbor's house minutes before, where "they got everything. They got all their computers, they got jewelry."

"They are just brazen," he added. "You can see in the video, you can see their faces, you see they’re wearing bright clothing. They just don’t seem to care.”

Detectives are searching for the suspects and the vehicle seen picking them up, a newer model four-door, gray Infiniti with a sunroof. It has a California license plate with No. 6YUS354.

Police have only described the suspects as a Hispanic man, black man and a third man of unknown description.

Anyone with information can contact Los Angeles Police Detective Hartman at 818-374-0025.