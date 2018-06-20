Police Release Sketch of Intruder Wanted in Pasadena Home-Invasion, Stabbing

Police released a sketch on Wednesday of a man wanted in connection with the stabbing of another man during a home-invasion robbery in Pasadena.

Officers responded to a home in the 1900 block of East Villa Street just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, after receiving a report of a stabbing and home invasion, police said in a news release.

First responders found the victim “bleeding profusely,” police said.

As of Wednesday he remained in stable condition.

While one sketch was released, Pasadena police said two intruders entered the home, stabbed the victim and stole items before fleeing.

The intruder depicted in the sketch was described as black, between the ages of 19 and 24, about 5 feet 11 inches tall, with a medium build and was wearing dark clothing.

A description of the second intruder was not released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Pasadena Police Robbery/Assaults Det. Barry Glockson at 626-744-7312.