2 Overdue Ventura Fishermen Return Uninjured After Being Reported Missing

Two Ventura County fishermen who were reported missing following an overnight trip near the Channel Islands have returned safely to the Ventura Marina, officials said Thursday.

Kevin Thompson and Andy Pilmer, both 47, returned uninjured to the marina late Wednesday evening, the United States Coast Guard stated in a news release.

The two had departed Ventura about 9 p.m. Tuesday and were expected back about 6 a.m. Wednesday.

A girlfriend of one of the fishermen reported them missing when they still hadn’t arrived by 2 p.m.

Their fishing route included Santa Cruz Island, Anacapa Island and Yellow Banks, the Coast Guard stated.

A helicopter was dispatched Wednesday to search for their 20-foot center-consoled fishing boat.

The Coast Guard reminded boaters to be sure and leave detailed information with family and friends regarding their intended voyage.

34.245272 -119.263312