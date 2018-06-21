× Authorities Ask for Help Finding Person Linked to Killing of Homeless Man in West Hollywood

Authorities released surveillance Thursday showing footage of a person of interest who is tied to the West Hollywood killing of a homeless man that occurred last month.

On May 23, 65-year-old George McKinney was involved in a verbal altercation with a man outside of a West Hollywood fast food restaurant that ultimately resulted in his death, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The video shows the man following McKinney westbound on Santa Monica Boulevard after the argument. McKinney is seen pushing a shopping cart of cans and bottles, which his sister said he used to collect after retiring.

Lt. Rodney Moore said the man then physically attacked McKinney with an unidentifiable weapon. McKinney is believed to have suffered severe, blunt force trauma to his head, authorities said during a news conference Thursday. He was transported to a local hospital where he died the next day.



Witnesses said that the person drove off in a dark-colored Mazda6 with four doors. Detectives do not have license plate information of the car, and the weapon was not recovered from the scene.

The Homicide Bureau continues to investigate the possible motive behind the the altercation and the homicide, Moore said.

The victim’s sister, Denise Key, spoke to the public Thursday and asked for assistance in locating the suspect. “A killer will kill again” she said.

“Now I don’t have my brother to talk to. I’m going to miss his voice, I’m going to miss seeing his face, and I’m going to miss his smile because he always used to smile,” Key said.

Detectives described the man as being black, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a thin built and long hair. He is believed to be between 22 and 38 years old.

Investigators are reviewing additional footage and have found people who witnessed the argument between the two men.

Anyone with more information related to the incident is asked to call 323-890-5500.