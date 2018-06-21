Beat the Heat: Aquatic Bloom at the Craft in America Center

Gayle Anderson was live in Los Angeles continuing her “BEAT THE HEAT” series at the Craft in America Center at the new exhibition Arline Fisch: Aquatic Bloom. The artist has transformed both the fine art and craft worlds with her methods of using metal with fiber techniques. She has written the textbook on how to manipulate metals by weaving, knitting, and crocheting and she has taught countless artists her unique techniques.
Arline Fisch: Aquatic Bloom
Craft Center in America
8415 West Third Street
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Tuesday through Saturday, Noon to 6pm
323-951-0610
http://www.craftinamerica.org
