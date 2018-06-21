× California Voters Could Decide to End Daylight Saving Time Under Bill Sent to Gov. Brown

Californians would be asked in a November ballot measure whether to end the biannual practice of moving their clocks ahead and back to comply with the Daylight Saving Time Act, under a bill the Assembly approved Thursday and sent to Gov. Jerry Brown for consideration.

“This bill creates a pathway for California to stay on daylight saving time year-round,” Assemblyman Kansen Chu (D-San Jose) told his colleagues before they voted 63-4 to approve his bill.

If an initiative is approved by voters, the Legislature would be given the power, with a two-thirds vote, to initiate and end to the practice of advancing the clock by one hour on the second Sunday each March, and moving the clock hands back an hour on the first Sunday in November.

But federal approval would also be required.

