× County Officials in Lancaster Rescue More Than 20 Horses, Including Several Apparently Emaciated

More than 20 horses, including several apparently emaciated, were rescued from their owner in Lancaster, authorities announced on Thursday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control said it responded to a call about a dead horse in the area of 247th East Street on Wednesday.

Officials discovered several horses that appeared thin and needed immediate care, according to the agency. The department said it provided treatment to the animals before taking them to the Lancaster Animal Care Center.

Authorities said they were investigating whether or not the situation warranted criminal charges.

Officials provided no further details.