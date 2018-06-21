Judge Skeptical of Trump Administration Arguments That California’s ‘Sanctuary’ Law Is Unconstitutional

A federal judge on Wednesday challenged attorneys for the Trump administration and California over their contrasting views of laws designed to limit the state’s involvement in enforcing federal immigration policy.

In the end, U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez seemed to poke a number of sizable holes in the federal government’s argument that California’s “sanctuary” law — which limits local law enforcement cooperation with immigration agents — is unconstitutional.

He also raised hard-to-answer questions for state attorneys about a different law that forbids most employers from allowing immigration agents without court orders to visit workplaces. At one point, he suggested California lawmakers had left business owners with only bad choices.

The laws, part of a package passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Jerry Brown last year, are the centerpiece of political and legal resistance to President Trump led by California Democrats.

