Man Allegedly Sexually Assaults 4-Year-Old Girl At O.C. Church Service on Father’s Day; Other Victims Sought: Police

A 51-year-old man has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a young girl at a Santa Ana church on Father’s Day, and police believe he may have additional victims, authorities said Thursday.

Jose Trinidad Tavarez allegedly molested the 4-year-old girl while she attended a service on Sunday at Oasis Christian Church, according to a Santa Ana Police Department news release.

Tavarez worked as a handyman and security guard for the church, the release stated. His van, which he had been living out of, was also parked on church property.

Police arrested Tavarez the following day, according to inmate records. He was booked on suspicion of child molestation at the Orange County Jail, where he is being held on $100,000 bail.

Tavarez has prior run-ins with law, having been previously arrested on suspicion of soliciting an undercover officer for sex and contempt of court, according to the release.

Detectives believe he may have victimized others, and they released surveillance footage Thursday showing the suspect near the church on Sunday as they ask possible victims to come forward.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police Cpl. R. Bonilla by calling 714-245-841 or emailing rbonilla@santa-ana.org. Those who would prefer to leave a tip anonymously can do so by calling Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

Tavarez is next scheduled to appear in court on July 6.