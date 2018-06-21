Man Arrested On Suspicion of Having Thousands of Child Porn Videos, Images: Fontana Police

A 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with having thousands of child porn videos and images of prepubescent youths and distributing them online, authorities said on Thursday.

Christopher Ayala, 30, was arrested on suspicion of possession and distribution of child pornography on Wednesday after a search warrant was served in the 2000 block of Ohio Ave. in Colton, according to the Fontana Police Department.

The warrant was served at the Colton address after a yearlong joint task force investigation into a ring of people distributing the pornography online and through social media, the Police Department said.

A search of Ayala’s home uncovered electronic storage devices that had the videos and images, authorities said.

The Fontana Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the LAPD’s ICAC Task Force and the Clackamas County (Oregon) ICAC Task Force all participated, authorities said.

Ayala was taken to the Fontana Police Department and transported to the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, authorities said.

He was released on bail Thursday, according to San Bernardino County inmate records.

Anyone with information about the case or unidentified victims is asked to contact the Fontana Police Department’s ICAC Task Force at 909-350-7740.