Man Wanted After He Exposed Himself to Employee at La Mirada Nails and Spa: LASD

A man is wanted after he exposed himself to an employee at La Mirada Nails and Spa and escaped on a bicycle, authorities said on Wednesday night.
The "dangerous suspect" committed the act between 9:30 and 10 p.m. June 5 at the business located at 15029 Imperial Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
The man is described as Hispanic and between the age of 35 and 40 years old.
He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds with facial hair, authorities added.
Anyone with information is asked to contact sheriff's Detective Bankston at 562-863-8711.
33.917236 -118.012009