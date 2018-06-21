Man Wanted in Alhambra Package Theft Captured on Video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The search is on for a man who walked up to the front door of a residence and stole a package in Alhambra that was captured on video, authorities said on Thursday.

The package theft occurred at 2:22 p.m. May 17 in the 700 block of N. Atlantic Blvd., the Alhambra Police Department said.

A man is seen on surveillance video taking the item and then walking away, authorities said.

Authorities described the man as being white, about 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a medium build and brown hair. He is believed to be between the age of 25 to 35 years old and 155 to 165 pounds.

Anyone with information can anonymously call the Alhambra Police Department tip line at 626-308-4875.