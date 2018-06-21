× Nearly 100 Children Separated From Parents at Border Are in L.A. Area, Most of Them Detained, Advocates Say

Nearly 100 children separated from migrant parents at the southern border in recent weeks under President Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy have reached the Greater Los Angeles region, according to local immigrant rights organizations.

Most of the children are 9 and younger and are housed in detention shelters or foster homes overseen by government-contracted shelters, the organizations said Wednesday. Few have been reunited with family or friends of family.

It is unclear what will happen to detained children and parents now that Trump has retreated from his 6-week-old practice of splitting families that illegally cross into the United States.

Immigrant advocates say Trump’s hard-line policy, which separated about 2,300 children from their parents, has taken a heavy toll on Los Angeles, home to a vast Central American population.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.