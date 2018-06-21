Suspected Purse Thief Crashes Into Woman Who Confronted Him in Santa Ana; Incident Is Caught on Video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A suspected purse thief was caught on video crashing into a woman and dragging her 40 yards with his SUV after she confronted him about stealing her sister's purse, Santa Ana Police Department officials announced Thursday.

A man went into a family-owned business earlier this month and allegedly stole an unattended purse. Family members saw the theft on video and the vehicle that was involved, and reported the incident to police.

On Monday, family members spotted the same vehicle cruising around the same business and tried to confront the driver.

Video shows a woman, the theft victim's sister, standing in front of an SUV as the driver continues down the street. The driver does not stop, hits the victim and drags her underneath the vehicle about 40 yards, Cpl. Anthony Bertagna told KTLA.

The driver then puts the vehicle in reverse and drives off after the victim is unstuck from the vehicle, Bertagna said.

The driver, identified as Arturo Suarez, 25, was arrested Tuesday night without incident. Bertagna said he is a parolee with a long criminal history.

The hit-and-run victim is recovering at a hospital, Bertagna said. She required several skin grafts.

Police are looking for more witnesses to Monday's incident.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.