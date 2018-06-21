× UCLA, 2 Other UC Campuses Did Not Consistently Discipline Faculty Accused of Sexual Misconduct: State Audit

University of California campuses at Berkeley, Los Angeles and Davis did not consistently discipline faculty who were subject to multiple sexual harassment complaints, according to a state audit released Thursday.

Those campuses also took much longer to discipline members of the Academic Senate, who include tenured faculty, than staff.

Overall, UC paid out nearly $4.5 million in 20 settlements related to sexual harassment complaints between January 2008 and December 2017. The auditor found the settlements were reasonable and did not unduly limit victims’ educational and employment opportunities.

The audit reviewed UC’s handling of all sexual misconduct cases in the last decade involving faculty and staff. Complaints increased during that time, particularly between 2014 and 2016 when they doubled from 100 to 205 — a growth UC staff say is a positive, spurred by better outreach, education and training.

