Unhappy Customer at Adelanto Nail Salon Turns Herself in After Attacking Employee, Stealing Money: Sheriff's Department

An unsatisfied customer at a nail salon in Adelanto allegedly attacked an employee before stealing money from her, authorities announced on Thursday.

Quiara Pickney, a 22-year-old Adelanto resident, turned herself in on Wednesday after seeing her image on the news and on social media, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The altercation happened around 1 p.m. on June 7, the agency said.

Pickney, unhappy with the service she received at Professional Nail and Spa on 14196 U.S.-395, pushed a worker to the ground, took the cash from that employee’s hand and left the store, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The agency said following an investigation, officers booked Pickney on suspicion of robbery at the High Desert Detention Center on $100,000 bail.

The victim, a 42-year-old woman, did not sustain any injuries and did not seek medical care, authorities said.