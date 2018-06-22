× 4 Arrested Amid Protests Over Fatal Police Shooting of Unarmed Pittsburgh Teen

Protesters angry over the death of an unarmed teen who was shot by police earlier this week marched down the streets of downtown Pittsburgh for the third night in a row.

Four people were arrested Friday as hundreds of protesters blocked the streets, Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough said.

“Three shots in the back, how you justify that?” the crowd chanted Friday.

Antwon Rose, 17, was shot by an officer three times when he was attempting to flee a car that had been stopped by police on Tuesday. Rose was one of two passengers in the car, which matched the description of a vehicle that was involved in an earlier shooting, Allegheny County Police said.

East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld shot Rose from behind in three different spots, police said.

The manner of Rose’s death was listed as homicide, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Demonstrators carrying a sign that read, “Fire killer cops” led hundreds of people to the Homestead Grays Bridge, closing traffic for a few hours.

Four people were arrested Friday and are facing charges for failure to disperse and at least one resisting arrest, McDonough told CNN affiliate KDKA.

Tia Taylor, a student attending the same high school as Rose, gave a heartfelt testimony to the crowd.

“He wasn’t the person to be out here doing anything he didn’t have no business doing. He wasn’t that boy,” Taylor, a student at Woodland Hills High School said through tears.

“One of the nicest people I’ve ever met in my life, such a good kid, so smart, and it’s just such a shame that this would happen to someone” another student named Joe said.

Friday was the third night of protests in Pittsburgh. Several groups have shut down highways and street intersections across parts of the city since Wednesday.

As it grew dark, police became more visible. Squad cars began trailing the crowd and officers in riot gear formed a tight line, holding their batons blocking the way for protestors.

At some point, the crowd also moved closer to the PNC Park, where an MLB game of the Pittsburgh Pirates was taking place.