Disney’s California Adventure to Unveil Pixar Pier to VIP Guests Friday, Public Saturday

Disney California Adventure Park opened in 2001 as a salute to California’s fun-in-the-sun attitude.

But the 72-acre Anaheim park — featuring a roller coaster, Ferris wheel and seaside boardwalk area — initially failed to meet the potential envisioned by Walt Disney Co. and so far has drawn only about half the visitors as its older sister, Disneyland.

Now, California Adventure Park is about to unveil its latest effort to boost attendance: a makeover of the Paradise Pier boardwalk area that includes a healthy dose of characters from Pixar Animation Studios, a Disney subsidiary.

The media got an early peek Thursday; the public must wait to see the renamed Pixar Pier on Saturday, just in time to draw summer crowds.

