Every fire season, hundreds of volunteers climb up into tiny towers on mountaintops across California – and they live there, in shifts, for months.

Their job is crucial: spotting plumes of smoke in the wilderness before small fires grow into massive blazes. They work in conjunction with the U.S. Forest Service and other agencies.

