Man Found in Vehicle in San Bernardino Intersection With Fatal Gunshot Wound

A 20-year-old man was found fatally shot inside his vehicle in a San Bernardino intersection Thursday night.

Police received a shots fired call in the area of 10th Street and Tijuana Avenue just after 8:30 p.m., the San Bernardino Police Department stated in a news release.

Arriving officers found a vehicle stopped in the intersection with a gunshot wound victim inside.

The victim was identified as Carlos Valdovinos of San Bernardino.

Valdovinos, who was still inside the vehicle when officers arrived, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No description of the shooter or shooters was immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Police Department at 909-384-5630 or 909-388-4955.