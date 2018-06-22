× Man Pleads Guilty to Killing Motorcyclist in Wrong-Way DUI Crash on 405 Freeway in Torrance

A 22-year-old man was convicted on Friday of fatally striking a motorcyclist while driving drunk and in the wrong direction on the 405 Freeway in Torrance earlier this year, prosecutors said.

Gabriel Anthony Fajardo, of San Diego, was driving his Dodge pickup northbound in the freeway’s southbound carpool lane when he crashed into a Harley-Davidson near Artesia Boulevard, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The motorcyclist, 57-year-old Hawthorne resident Nicholas Phillip Mann, died at the scene of the fiery collision. Fajardo was treated for minor injuries at the Harbor UCLA Medical Center before being taken into custody.

The southbound lanes of the freeway were closed for several hours as authorities investigated the crash that Sunday morning, Feb. 4.

On Friday, Fajardo pleaded guilty to three felony counts, one each of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury and driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content causing injury.

The defendant entered the plea as part of an agreement with prosecutors and, as a result, is expected to receive four years and four months in state prison, the DA’s office said.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 11.

