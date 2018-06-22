Missing Riverside Woman Found Dead Near Box Springs Mountain ID’d as Mother of Suspected Killer

The search for a missing woman in Riverside ended this week when police found her body at the foot of a nearby mountain, and authorities on Friday accused the woman’s son of killing her.

Mica Maddock, 51, was reported missing about 4 a.m. Wednesday, when her husband returned from work and she was not at their home in the Sycamore Canyon area of Riverside, the Riverside Police Department said in a statement.

Maddock did not answer or return her husband’s phone calls and did not arrive at work later that morning.

Police tracked her car in Corona, about 20 miles away, at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and saw that she was not inside, Officer Ryan Railsback said. Sitting behind the wheel was Aaron Allen Aubrey, a 24-year-old transient from Riverside, authorities said.

