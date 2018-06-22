O.C. Grand Jury Recommends Changes in Helicopter Response Following Jurisdictional Disputes Between OCFA, OCSD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Following jurisdictional issues involving jockeying for response to emergencies, an Orange County grand jury has recommended that the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and the Orange County Fire Authority work collaboratively on response to incidents in the county, including two agencies considering co-locating their air units at the Fullerton Airport. "Ultimately, the close cooperation of the OCSD and OCFA air support units could extend to the creation of one consolidated public agency aviation support organization for the county that includes the cities of Anaheim and Huntington Beach," the 32-page grand jury report read. Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 on June 22, 2018.