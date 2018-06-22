Operation Gratitude Assembly Day Preview
Gayle Anderson was live in Chatsworth at the warehouse of OPERATION GRATITUDE because the non-profit organization needs volunteers for its Saturday, June 23rd, 2018 assembly day. If you would like to help prepare Care Packages for U.S. Troops, First Responders, Military Families, Wounded Heroes and Their Care Givers, sign up on their website. If you have questions, you can email the organization at: info@operationgratitude.com
If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.