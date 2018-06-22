Summer Fashion Staples With @TheStyleEditrix’s Ashley Fultz

Fashion and Lifestyle Blogger, Mommy influencer and founder of The Style Editrix Ashley Fultz joined us live with the staples she says every woman should have in their wardrobe this summer. For more information on Ashley, you can go to her website or follow her on Instagram.
