Teen Seriously Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash After Her Car Became Disabled on 101 Freeway in Thousand Oaks: CHP

A teen was struck by a car after exiting her disabled vehicle on the 101 Freeway in Thousand Oaks late Thursday night, and the driver who hit her fled the scene, authorities said.

The 17-year-old girl was driving alone and headed north when she ran her 2010 Ford sedan into the freeway’s cement center divider just before 11 p.m., the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

Authorities are still investigating what caused her to crash. No other vehicles were involved in that initial incident, which occurred south of Ventu Park Road, officials said.

The girl got out of her car and began walking across the freeway, where she was struck by a passing vehicle that then took off.

She suffered major injuries as a result of the second collision, authorities said.

Paramedics responded to the scene and transported her to Los Robles Hospital & Medical Center, and officials notified her parents of the crash.

Investigators do not have a description of the hit-and-run vehicle and are hoping to speak with additional witnesses.

Anyone with information can contact CHP’s Moorpark office at 805-553-0800, or submit a tip anonymously via 800-835-5247.

We’re asking for any possible witness to this incident that occurred last night to please call our office @ 805-553-0800. Or to remain anonymous, 1-800-TELL-CHP. @CHP_Coastal pic.twitter.com/Yf9mNt0Yke — CHP Moorpark (@CHPMoorpark) June 22, 2018