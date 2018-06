Please enable Javascript to watch this video

El Segundo Fire Department firefighter Joe Zambrano embarked on a 350-mile run from Bellflower to Arizona to honor the 19 firefighters who died battling the Yarnell Hill Fire in 2013. Phil Ige reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on June 23, 2018.

Correction: A news release misidentified the fire department, which was used in the article. This post has been updated.