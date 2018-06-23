× Man Dies Trying to Rescue 5-Year-Old Boy Who Fell Into River in Sequoia National Park

A young man died trying to rescue a 5-year-old boy who had fallen into the Kaweah River on Saturday in Sequoia National Park, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 7:15 a.m. near the park entrance, according to a statement from the National Park Service.

After entering the park about 6:45, the boy’s family decided to walk down to the river when the boy slipped into the water, officials said.

An unidentified 22-year-old male who was with the family jumped into the river to try and save the boy and was followed by the child’s parents, officials said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.