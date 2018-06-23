× Man Fatally Shot While Camping With Young Daughters at Malibu Creek State Park ID’d

A man who was fatally shot while camping with his family at Malibu Creek State Park has been identified, authorities said Saturday

The victim was identified as Tristan Beaudette, 35, of Irvine, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner.

Beaudette was shot about 4:45 a.m. Friday while camping in the park in the Calabasas area, sheriff’s officials said. Detectives are still seeking to identify identify the assailant.

The victim was camping with his two young daughters, ages 2 and 4, when he was shot at least once in the upper torso, Lt. Rodney Moore said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

34.097955 -118.731414