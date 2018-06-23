Gay Men’s Chorus Concert at Alex Theatre in Glendale Evacuated Due to Bomb Threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A bomb threat prompted an evacuation during a Saturday afternoon performance by the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, the group said.

A woman named Lisette Brodey said the audience was asked to evacuate after one song during the 2 p.m. concert.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the theater has been evacuated," a post on the group's Facebook page said. "In our near 40 year history we do not believe this has happened until today. Everyone is safe. WE WILL NOT BE DETERRED."

The chorus also posted an image showing Glendale police responding to the scene. Authorities did not provide any information about the incident.

Some 600 people packed the venue, Gay Men’s Chorus executive directorJonathan Weedman told KTLA.

"It was my worst nightmare," Weedman said. "As the head of an LGBT organization, we are always concerned about what happens to marginalized communities."

Audience member Raymundo Baltazar said the show did not just attract the LGBTQ community.

"It’s very inclusive, and I thought it’s probably never going to happen here," Baltazar said.

The Gay Men's Chorus planned to perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

