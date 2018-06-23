Santa Ana Party Shooting Leaves 18-Year-Old Man Dead: Police

An 18-year-old man died early Saturday morning after being shot at a party in Santa Ana, officials said.

A citizen called the Santa Ana Police Department at approximately 1:14 a.m. to report a shooting in the area of 1700 Newport Circle, a news release stated.

Officers responded and discovered that a shooting occurred at an “unsanctioned outdoor party” that a large group of juveniles and young adults attended in the street/parking lot of an industrial park, according to the statement.

Partygoers transported the wounded man to an area hospital where doctors declared him dead at 1:41 a.m., police said. He was identified by authorities as Robert Silva, of Santa Ana.

Homicide detectives were handling the investigation, which remained ongoing.

Anyone with additional information about this case was asked to contact the Santa Ana Police Department at 714-245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.