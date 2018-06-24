California’s EBT System Unavailable for 24 Hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

California’s Electronic Benefits Transfer system will remain unavailable for a day while a change in vendor operations is performed, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services.

The shutdown started at 11 p.m. on Saturday and was scheduled to last through 11:01 p.m. on Sunday, officials said. During these 24 hours, cardholders will be unable to make cash withdrawals or food purchases.

Notices regarding the planned shutdown were sent to EBT beneficiaries in early June, according to a news release. Businesses also posted signs on their front doors and near cash registers to alert shoppers.

Fidelity Information Services will replace Conduent as the EBT card services operator, the statement read.

Anyone with questions was asked to contact the Department of Public Social Services customer service center at 866-613-3777.

