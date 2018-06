Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The marine layer will burn off by early Sunday afternoon, but some Southern California cities will continue seeing partly cloudy conditions. Strong gusts of wind will be present in the Antelope Valley. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid 70s in the Los Angeles basin, 80s in the valleys and Inland Empire, and upper 90s in the high desert.

Kacey Montoya has KTLA’s weather forecast on July 24, 2018.