LAPD Chief Charlie Beck Evolved With Department He’s Led for Nearly 9 Years

Chief Charlie Beck stood before police officers seated in the roll call room at Rampart station, recalling a time when he sat in those chairs.

As a rookie cop more than four decades ago, he patrolled those same streets, later returning to the station to enact reforms following a scandal that made the name Rampart synonymous with corruption.

Now, he was on a farewell tour, due to retire June 27 after nearly nine years as chief of the Los Angeles Police Department.

He still had his field notebook from his first day at the station and retained vivid memories of the crusty old guy who worked the front desk for generations, he told the officers.

