Man Arrested After Vandalizing Ventura Church, Possessing Meth: Authorities

A 33-year-old man was arrested on Sunday morning after he broke into a Ventura church and was found with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

Residents inside the Ventura Mission heard a loud noise at the front door and called authorities who responded about 7:06 a.m., according to the Ventura Police Department.

Authorities found the front door of the church at 211 E. Main St. had been broken open and found the suspect inside who refused to leave.

Officers used a K-9 to get the man to immediately surrender.

Daniel Gutierrez was arrested on suspicion of church vandalism, unlawful entry, and possessing meth and narcotics paraphernalia, according to the Police Department.

No one was injured, according to authorities.