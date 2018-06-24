Man Dies After ‘Brief Contact’ With Anaheim Police, Officials Say

A 46-year-old man died following a “very brief contact” with Anaheim police officers on Saturday, officials said.

The Anaheim Police Department at 5:36 p.m. received numerous calls regarding a man acting bizarre and running in and out of traffic in the 1000 block of West Lincoln Avenue, according to a news release. The man appeared to be trying to get vehicles to hit him, at least one caller stated.

Two officers responded and found the man, believed to be a transient, in a nearby parking lot. As they approached him, the man acted erratically, and the officers attempted to handcuff him “for their safety as well as his own safety,” according to the Police Department.

“The subject resisted and the officers used basic control holds to roll the subject onto his stomach and handcuff him,” the statement read. “Within less than a minute, the officers noticed the subject was in medical distress and began life-saving efforts, including the administration of Narcan and the application of CPR.”

Anaheim Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the scene. They transported the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. His name was not released.

It was not clear if he was suffering from an opioid overdose, police told the Los Angeles Times. Toxicology tests were expected to take between 10 and 12 weeks, the newspaper reported.

The officers were wearing body cameras, which they activated prior to making contact with the man, police stated. Officers did not use a carotid restraint, Taser, baton or “strikes,” according to the Police Department.

The in-custody death remained under investigation by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and the Police Department.