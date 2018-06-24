× Wildfire in Northern California Increases to 7,700 Acres, Prompts Evacuations, Destroys Structures

A wind-driven wildfire tore through the small community of Spring Valley in Northern California over the weekend, scorching 7,700 acres, prompting evacuations and destroying a dozen structures by Sunday afternoon while threatening hundreds more.

Residents of roughly 600 homes in the remote area were ordered to pack up and leave. Those who stayed behind were urged to limit their water usage so it could be conserved for firefighting.

Authorities ordered all of Spring Valley to evacuate Saturday evening, and on Sunday expanded the order to include residents who live north of Highway 20 between Old Long Valley Road and Round Ball Road, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Dubbed the Pawnee fire, it was one of several fires burning in the region, where a red flag warning was in effect. The fire erupted shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday northeast of Clearlake Oaks in Lake County, roughly 70 miles north of Napa. Firefighters faced triple-digit heat as the blaze burned through steep, mountainous terrain covered by thick brush.

