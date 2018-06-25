15-Year-Old Boy Dragged From Bronx Bodega, Brutally Killed With Machete in Case of Mistaken Identity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One teen was arrested and at least four others are in custody Monday in the brutal slaying of a 15-year-old boy outside a Bronx Bodega, New York law enforcement source said.

Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz was dragged out of a bodega at East 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue and hacked to death with a machete last Wednesday night following a dispute with a group of males, according to KTLA sister station WPIX in New York.

A source told WPIX that one gang member was angry because a relative was featured in a sex video and thought Guzman-Feliz was in the video.

One person, 19-year-old Kevin J. Alvarez, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault, police said.

On Sunday afternoon, New Jersey police received a tip in the case and sent a large contingent of officers to East 24th Street in Paterson, where they found four people connected to the fatal attack, according to sources.

When authorities went to the house, which is connected to the Trinitarios gang, one suspect managed to escape but was apprehended minutes later, sources told WPIX.

Another suspect was taken into custody in the Dominican Republic, a source said.

Authorities did not immediately release the names of the suspects.

The leader of the Trinitarios gang apologized on Facebook, saying the vicious killing resulted from a case of mistaken identity, WPIX reported.

Guzman-Feliz's death sent shockwaves through the community, and on social media, as the hashtag #JusticeforJunior began trending. Rapper Cardi B, a Bronx native, was among those paying tribute, posting on Instagram about getting justice for the teen.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the victim's family to help with funeral costs and other financial difficulties. To donate, visit Justice For Junior.

There’ve been arrests in the murder of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz. This has been a team effort between dedicated @NYPDDetectives, our law enforcement partners & you, the public we serve. This is still an active investigation. Call #800577TIPS with info. We will have #JUSTICEFORJUNIOR. pic.twitter.com/4HGYHwQHFa — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) June 25, 2018

