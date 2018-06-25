× LASD Investigating Shooting Death of Man in Lynwood

Detectives on Monday were investigating the shooting death of a man in Lynwood.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on the 10000 block of Long Beach Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The man was discovered in a vehicle parked along the west side of the street with at least gunshot wound to his upper torso by a deputy who was on patrol in the area. The deputy had approached the car because it seemed suspicious, officials said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Department said.

He was described only as a Latino man.

No suspect description was immediately available, and investigators were not aware of a motive.

Authorities provided no further details.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-8477, using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.